Putin: Kyiv will soon run out of military reserves
Putin: Kyiv will soon run out of military reserves
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia spends military reserves, these are big numbers, but the difference with the Ukrainian military-industrial complex is huge, Kiev will soon have no reserves left, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I will not give figures now how many shells we spend per day. These are big numbers. But the difference between us and those who oppose us, is that the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, if not completely nullified, but is rapidly moving towards it," he told reporters.

He added that Russia's base is "only growing," and it will be built up not to the detriment of other sectors of the economy. Putin added that, unlike Ukraine, Russia has been developing its defense industry, military science and technology in recent decades.

According to him, the supply of Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine is a prolongation of the conflict. "Those who oppose us assume that these are supposedly defensive weapons. All right, we'll just keep that in mind. And there's always an antidote. So those who are doing this are doing it for nothing. It's just prolonging the conflict, that's all," Putin said. "It's a pretty old system," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
