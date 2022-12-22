Pashinyan meets president: There should not have been such a situation in Lachin corridor at all

There should not have been such a situation in Lachin corridor at all, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.
"The situation in the Lachin corridor is alarming and condemnable because we have what we have, despite the trilateral statement of November 9. And with the trilateral statement of November 9, there should have been no such situation at all. I hope that as a result of the efforts and direct communication of our international partners, as well as certain discussions, we will be able to resolve this situation and generally achieve long-term stability and peace in the region," he noted.
"The author of economic growth is actually not the government, but the people, and the government should not prevent it from developing the economy, and where it can help, it should help. We are also guided by this logic. It is very important to provide a level playing field, reduce bureaucratic red tape and improve the investment climate. We are definitely committed to the reform agenda. Security issues take up a lot of time," the PM added.
Khachaturyan, for his part, said that business in Armenia works freely, the government is very successful in using the available levers, especially in terms of economic laws, including taxation.
"The government's economic achievements are noticeable. Your contribution and that of the government is very great. There are very few countries that have been able to make the most of their opportunities in the difficult global economic environment. I dreamed that someday we would have a country where the businessman would be interested in working with the government more honestly, more openly, and paying taxes.
When we move to electronic tax reporting next year, it will show that we don't have to initially think about whether the taxpayer is working with a criminal mindset. That's the way it's always been. You have managed to change this mentality, and next year business will respond well, and we will be able to succeed. I want to congratulate you on this achievement.
These are very difficult times for the government, recent events even more so. But I am confident that this should not throw us off course. This is what these artificial difficulties are aimed at," said the President.