Putin: Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine

Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine, it was Kyiv itself that banned dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We have never refused to do so," Putin said, answering a related question at a press conference. He noted that Ukraine's leadership has forbidden itself to negotiate, which looks somewhat unusual and even strange, RIA Novosti reported.
"Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of the military conflict, but on the contrary, to end this war. This is what we are striving for and will continue to strive for. We will strive for it to be over, and the sooner the better, of course," Putin said.