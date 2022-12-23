News
Man survives 24 hours in water teeming with sharks and crocodiles
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A man whose boat capsized in rough seas off Australia's north coast survived 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested water by clinging to a piece of wood, CBS News reported.

The Queensland resident was found in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers from his capsized boat by a rescue team.

According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, he was clinging to some debris and was pulled out with a winch.

According to the government, Torres Strait consists of 18 islands that are scattered over a geographic area of 48,000 square kilometers. The government notes that the sharks are an important symbol in the region because they are known as protectors of the reef.

The incident comes about two months after three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico were rescued after surviving in the water for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks, which inflicted deep cuts on their arms and tore one of their life jackets.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
