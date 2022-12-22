News
G7 to allocate $32 billion to Ukraine in 2023
The Group of Seven (G7) countries have mobilized up to $32 billion in fiscal and economic support for Ukraine next year, their finance ministers said in a joint statement.

The statement said the G7 pledge of $32 billion includes $19 billion from the European Union.

The full amount has now been paid or is in the process of being paid to Ukraine, according to ministers from the U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Britain.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said support for Ukraine remains a G7 priority.

Germany, which held the G7 presidency this year, is handing over the reins to Japan for 2023.
