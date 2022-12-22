Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rates at 9%

Turkey's central bank kept interest rates at 9 percent despite soaring inflation, fulfilling a promise to end a short but sharp easing cycle after President Tayyip Erdogan called for single-digit rates, Reuters reported.
The bank, which analysts believe was responding to Erdogan's will, reiterated that inflation at around 85 percent should give way to a process of disinflation. The central bank did not indicate how long it would keep rates stable in the run-up to the election.
Following the policy decision, the lira approached the historic low of 18.6850 against the dollar reached in the previous session.
Meanwhile, inflation was 84.4% in November after peaking at 85.5% in October. It is expected to fall to 65-70% in December due to a favorable base effect after last year's historic collapse of the currency.