News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rates at 9%
Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rates at 9%
Region:Turkey
Theme: Economics

Turkey's central bank kept interest rates at 9 percent despite soaring inflation, fulfilling a promise to end a short but sharp easing cycle after President Tayyip Erdogan called for single-digit rates, Reuters reported.

The bank, which analysts believe was responding to Erdogan's will, reiterated that inflation at around 85 percent should give way to a process of disinflation.  The central bank did not indicate how long it would keep rates stable in the run-up to the election.

Following the policy decision, the lira approached the historic low of 18.6850 against the dollar reached in the previous session.

Meanwhile, inflation was 84.4% in November after peaking at 85.5% in October. It is expected to fall to 65-70% in December due to a favorable base effect after last year's historic collapse of the currency.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos