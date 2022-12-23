Committee on January 6 accuses Trump of 'multipart conspiracy'

Once-in-a-generation winter storm with temperatures as low as -40 degrees hits U.S.

Britain needs to apply pressure to end blockade of Lachin corridor

Defense Ministry: No threat to lives of servicemen injured in car accident in Syunik province

Spanish Congress adopts statement on Azeri blockade of Lachin corridor

World Medical Association calls for urgent action to help Artsakh residents

Borrell and Bayramov discuss situation in Lachin corridor

Pentagon is considering possibility of training Ukrainian military in Patriot exploitation at U.S. military base

Newspaper: 12.5 kg of gold found in apartment of judge in Armenia

Japan unveils record $867 billion budget, increasing its debt

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister leaves for Moscow for talks

Edmon Marukyan: Baku once again opens fire on peaceful and democratic Armenia

India agrees on $10 billion defense procurement plan

North Korean MFA denies media report on munitions deliveries to Russia

Blinken expresses concern about situation in Syria in phone conversation with Cavusoglu

Spanish lawmakers pass bill allowing children age 14 and older to change their gender

Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire at Armenian positions in direction of Verin Shorzha

Seoul and Washington consider large-scale joint combat firing

Indian and Chinese military leaders meet in effort to end standoff along disputed border

Is Armenia going to close its airspace for Azeri aircraft?

Artsakh children hold protests in Stepanakert

Cavusoglu: Sweden has taken no specific steps to solve Turkey's security problems

Head of German Finance Ministry says it is necessary to prevent US-EU trade war

Turkey raises minimum wage by 55% due to inflation and cost-of-living crisis

Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rates at 9%

G7 to allocate $32 billion to Ukraine in 2023

Gold prices may rise to $4,000 an ounce in 2023

Putin: Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine

Pashinyan meets president: There should not have been such a situation in Lachin corridor at all

Putin: Kyiv will soon run out of military reserves

Azerbaijani airline pays over EUR 100,000 for flights through Armenia

Friendship Group with Armenia in Senate of Argentina urges Azerbaijan to open Lachin corridor immediately

Spanish Congress unanimously adopts statement on Azerbaijan's blockade of Lachin corridor

US is threatened by drop in car sales because of too high prices

Artsakh Republic Security Council holds meeting

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to negotiate in Moscow on December 23

Aliyev appointed his ambassador in Nakhijevan

Armenian Prosecutor General speaks on importance of investigating non-combat deaths of servicemen

Number of sexual crimes against children in Russia is up by 44% since 2010

Armenia bans export of some agricultural products

Radio Sweden: Turkey has expanded the list of people to be extradited from Sweden

Memorial service for Galust Sahakyan, former speaker of Armenian parliament, to take place on December 23

Jacinda Ardern's comment about arrogant jerk sold for $100,000

Eric Levine: Azerbaijan may become a valuable ally of the U.S. in the fight against Iran and Russia

Daily Mail: Gold seal of Catherine II sold at auction in Britain for almost $28,000

Armenian National Security Council Secretary, US Presidential Advisor discuss Lachin corridor issue

Mongolian women undress in cold to protest against coal theft

Wedding takes place in besieged Nagorno-Karabakh

Neo the leopard caught on video again

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan sign treaty on demarcation of common border

Dunja Mijatović calls for unblocking Lachin corridor

Macron says security guarantees are necessary both for Russia and Ukraine, and for Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Mayors of 3 French cities call for sanctions against Azerbaijan

German Finance Ministry announces completion of nationalization of energy company Uniper and obtaining 99% of its shares

Orientalist: Azerbaijan is trying to appropriate heritage of indigenous peoples of South Caucasus

Iran announces arrest of Mossad spies

Iranian Foreign Ministry calls Ukraine's statements on transfer of drones to Russia baseless

Foreign Ministry: Armenia refuses to meet in Moscow over Lachin corridor situation

Nikol Pashinyan meets with leaders of non-parliamentary forces

Russian MFA: Yerevan refuses to participate in scheduled meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs on December 23

Taiwan takes to air combat planes to deter Chinese air force

Putin grants businessman Ruben Vardanyan's petition to renounce Russian citizenship

Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped

India decides to trade in rupees with countries in Africa and the Middle East

Economy Minister: There are about 100,000 vacancies in Armenia

State Revenue Committee of Armenia's e-governance systems malfunctions

Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true

Denmark allocates new package of financial aid for AFU

Grigoryan: Armenia offers Azerbaijan to set up institute of guarantors in peace treaty

Grigoryan: if Azerbaijan reacts positively, signing peace agreement before end of year is possible

Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted

Frank Pallone expresses satisfaction with US position at UN Security Council meeting on Karabakh

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg may become head of IMF

Putin discusses international situation with Netanyahu

Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region

Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order

Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case

Law enforcement bodies receives report on bombs planted at 10 educational institutions in Yerevan

Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia

Members of Argentine Senate call on Azerbaijanis to comply with trilateral statement

Fire breaks out on aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

Lukashenko does not rule out deployment of aggression against Belarus

Armenian minister: Part of alternative road to Karabakh to be asphalted till Ma

Over AMD 3 bln allocated to implementation of subvention programs in Armenia

Talks between Rosatom and IAEA heads Likhachev and Grossi start in Moscow

Conscription and demobilization of reserve officers announced in Armenia

Child care allowances to increase in Armenia from 2023

Marukyan points out similarity between Azerbaijani MFA's statements and those of 'environmental activists'

Taiwan's Defense Ministry tracks 39 PRC planes near island

Armenia allocates AMD 974.72 million for implementation of capital programs

Pashinyan: Armenia has conveyed its proposals on peace treaty to Azerbaijan - we are ready to sign it

US congressman: Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor causes humanitarian crisis

Pashinyan: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh

Japan urges U.S. to recognize bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as mistake

Ruble keeps falling significantly

Gold futures rise in price

Armenian Prime Minister: Russian peacekeepers don't fulfill their obligations

Shrapnel cannot be removed: Rogozin wounded during birthday party in Donetsk

Zelenskyy after meeting with Biden: We have great news, with which I'm returning home

Global humanitarian leaders call for urgent action to stop humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh