Spanish lawmakers pass bill allowing children age 14 and older to change their gender

Spanish lawmakers passed a bill allowing transgender people age 14 and older to change their gender on documents without the need for psychological or other medical evaluation, although children ages 14 to 16 still require parental or guardian consent, Reuters reported.
In some other countries with similar laws, children under 18 still require parental consent.
The Spanish bill, which has been heavily criticized by conservative opposition and some feminists, was approved in the lower house by 188 votes to 150, with seven abstentions. It still needs to be approved by the Senate.