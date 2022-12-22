Cavusoglu: Sweden has taken no specific steps to solve Turkey's security problems

Sweden has taken no specific steps to address Turkey's security concerns, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Anadolu reported.
"There is no specific progress regarding the extradition of criminals linked to terrorism and the freezing of terrorists' assets," Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Bilström in Ankara.
He said Sweden remains a "center of gravity" for supporters of the movements of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (whom Ankara accuses of attempting a coup in Turkey in 2016).
"We welcome the extradition of a man who is not on our list. But this week the Swedish Supreme Court rejected a request to extradite a member of the Gulen movement to our country, which is a very negative development," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that Turkey wants to see "specific cooperation."
"We do not want the impossible, we ask for your support in the fight against terrorism. Our relationship with you is at the level of a strategic partnership, we want you to understand the security concerns of the country you want to be an ally of," Cavusoglu said.
"It is necessary to convince the Turkish people and our parliament. Turkey will provide all possible support in the steps you take in this direction," Cavusoglu added.
For his part, Bilström said Sweden is keeping its promises and taking the trilateral deal seriously. "We have taken steps on every point and will continue to do so. We have expanded our legal cooperation with Turkey regarding terror suspects," Billstrom said.