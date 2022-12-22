News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Artsakh children hold protests in Stepanakert
Artsakh children hold protests in Stepanakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

A group of children held a protest demonstration in Stepanakert on Thursday against Azerbaijani aggression and total blockade of Artsakh.

They held banners with inscriptions: "Open the road to life," "Stop Azerbaijani aggression," "We are not a minority of Azerbaijan."

Artsakh has been in full blockade for 11 days already. On the morning of December 12 the Azerbaijani side closed the Lachin corridor which is the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world under a trumped-up environmental pretext.

As a result of the closure of the Lachin corridor, it is impossible to deliver 400 tons of food and medicines from Armenia to the Republic of Artsakh on a daily basis.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Is Armenia going to close its airspace for Azeri aircraft?
Restrictions on airspace by the CCAA are solely for the purpose...
 Pashinyan meets president: There should not have been such a situation in Lachin corridor at all
"The author of economic growth is actually not the government...
 Friendship Group with Armenia in Senate of Argentina urges Azerbaijan to open Lachin corridor immediately
The members of the friendship group also consider it necessary...
 Spanish Congress unanimously adopts statement on Azerbaijan's blockade of Lachin corridor
A group of Azerbaijanis had blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway for alleged environmental reasons...
 Artsakh Republic Security Council holds meeting
The steps being implemented by combining internal...
 Armenian National Security Council Secretary, US Presidential Advisor discuss Lachin corridor issue
The sides praised the dynamics of the stable development of Armenia-U.S. bilateral...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos