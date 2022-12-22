Artsakh children hold protests in Stepanakert

A group of children held a protest demonstration in Stepanakert on Thursday against Azerbaijani aggression and total blockade of Artsakh.
They held banners with inscriptions: "Open the road to life," "Stop Azerbaijani aggression," "We are not a minority of Azerbaijan."
Artsakh has been in full blockade for 11 days already. On the morning of December 12 the Azerbaijani side closed the Lachin corridor which is the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world under a trumped-up environmental pretext.
As a result of the closure of the Lachin corridor, it is impossible to deliver 400 tons of food and medicines from Armenia to the Republic of Artsakh on a daily basis.