North Korean MFA denies media report on munitions deliveries to Russia

North Korea's Foreign Ministry denied a media report about munitions shipments to Russia, calling it "baseless," and condemned the United States for supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine, North Korea's official news agency, KCNA, reported.
Japan's Tokyo Shimbun newspaper previously reported that North Korea allegedly sent munitions, including artillery shells, to Russia by train across its border last month and additional shipments are expected in the coming weeks.
"The false Japanese media report that the DPRK offered ammunition to Russia is the most absurd distraction that does not merit any comment or interpretation," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
"The DPRK remains unchanged in its principled position on the issue of the 'arms deal' between the DPRK and Russia, which never happened," the DPRK representative said, adding that it is the United States that "brings bloodshed and destruction to Ukraine by providing various types of lethal weapons."