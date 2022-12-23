Pasadena officially condemns humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh

The city of Pasadena officially condemns the humanitarian disaster in Artsakh. Mayor Victor Gordo, said Pasadena stands in solidarity with the people of Artsakh.

Struggles and extreme hardships are hard to fathom, let alone the holiday season. Pasadena is home to a large number of Armenians and Armenian organizations that have shaped our city and are always strong in their continued pursuit of peace and freedom, Gordo said, adding that unprovoked attacks are unacceptable.

From 10:30 a.m. on December 12, a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh continues.



