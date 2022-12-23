Newspaper: 12.5 kg of gold found in apartment of judge in Armenia

According to exclusive information of the Zhoghovurd newspaper, the gold with a total weight of about 12.5 kilograms found in one of the apartments of a judge in Yerevan, was in an apartment on Orbeli Street, Zhoghovurd writes.
"According to the information we received, the judge before his death bequeathed the house to his daughter. The latter had not lived in the country for quite a long time. Later she went to the cleaners, asking them to clean the apartment.
Where did the judge get so much gold, and whether it belonged to the late judge or to any other person who appeared in the judge's house, are now being investigated by law enforcement officials. Only one thing is clear: the judge is dead and 12,5 kg of gold bars were found in his apartment. We do not publish his name so as not to publicly censure the deceased," the newspaper notes.