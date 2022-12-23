Spanish Congress adopts statement on Azeri blockade of Lachin corridor

The Spanish Congress at the plenary session on December 22 unanimously adopted a statement on the Azerbaijanis' blockade of Lachin corridor and the ensuing humanitarian crisis, the Embassy of Armenia in Spain reported.
The statement reads in particular:
"For 11 days, Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin corridor, Armenia's only land connection to Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, the gas supply to this territory has been stopped, which led to a humanitarian crisis and increased tension in the region.
For this reason, and in accordance with the position of the European Commission, the Congress of Deputies:
-is following with concern the various developments around the Lachin corridor;
-calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. Restrictions on free movement cause great suffering to the population and could create a humanitarian crisis;
-calls on the parties to resolve and settle their differences through dialogue and negotiation;
-calls on international structures to prevent a new humanitarian crisis in the region."