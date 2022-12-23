Borrell and Bayramov discuss situation in Lachin corridor

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell discussed the situation in the Lachin corridor with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
According to Azerbaijani media reports quoting the country's Foreign Ministry, Borrell said that the current tensions in the region are worrying, stressing the importance of commitment to the ongoing peace agenda between the two countries.
A group of Azerbaijanis have been blocking the Stepanakert-Goris road since 10:30 a.m. on December 12, allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh continues.