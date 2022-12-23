News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Borrell and Bayramov discuss situation in Lachin corridor
Borrell and Bayramov discuss situation in Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell discussed the situation in the Lachin corridor with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to Azerbaijani media reports quoting the country's Foreign Ministry, Borrell said that the current tensions in the region are worrying, stressing the importance of commitment to the ongoing peace agenda between the two countries.

A group of Azerbaijanis have been blocking the Stepanakert-Goris road since 10:30 a.m. on December 12, allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Britain needs to apply pressure to end blockade of Lachin corridor
The British government should apply pressure to end the blockade of the Lachin Corridor...
 Spanish Congress adopts statement on Azeri blockade of Lachin corridor
The Spanish Congress at the plenary session on December 22 unanimously adopted a statement...
 World Medical Association calls for urgent action to help Artsakh residents
The crisis follows the blockade of the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia...
 Edmon Marukyan: Baku once again opens fire on peaceful and democratic Armenia
Azerbaijan once again opened fire on peaceful and democratic Armenia...
 Is Armenia going to close its airspace for Azeri aircraft?
Restrictions on airspace by the CCAA are solely for the purpose...
 Artsakh children hold protests in Stepanakert
Artsakh has been in full blockade for 11 days already...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos