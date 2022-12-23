News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
World Medical Association calls for urgent action to help Artsakh residents
World Medical Association calls for urgent action to help Artsakh residents
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The World Medical Association has called for urgent action to help thousands of civilians caught up in the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

The crisis follows the blockade of the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia, which has resulted in more than 120,000 civilians being cut off from any medical care. As a consequence, thousands of people in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic cannot receive food and medical care, and patients in the area cannot be taken to a hospital in Yerevan.

"Patients are at risk of dying because they cannot get their medicines and cannot get to hospital. We urge the Azerbaijan Government to ensure safe access through  the Lachine Corridor immediately to avoid this humanitarian crisis getting worse. This is a critical route for the delivery of vital food and medical supplies," said WMA Council Chairman Dr. Frank Ulrich Montgomery.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Britain needs to apply pressure to end blockade of Lachin corridor
The British government should apply pressure to end the blockade of the Lachin Corridor...
 Spanish Congress adopts statement on Azeri blockade of Lachin corridor
The Spanish Congress at the plenary session on December 22 unanimously adopted a statement...
 Borrell and Bayramov discuss situation in Lachin corridor
Josep Borrell discussed the situation in the Lachin corridor...
 Edmon Marukyan: Baku once again opens fire on peaceful and democratic Armenia
Azerbaijan once again opened fire on peaceful and democratic Armenia...
 Is Armenia going to close its airspace for Azeri aircraft?
Restrictions on airspace by the CCAA are solely for the purpose...
 Artsakh children hold protests in Stepanakert
Artsakh has been in full blockade for 11 days already...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos