President in Tatarstan wants to be replaced with 'Rais'

The Presidium of the State Council of Tatarstan proposed amendments to the constitution of the republic, according to which the highest official of the region will be called "head" and "rais," writes Business-online. Now the position of the head of the region is called the president of Tatarstan.
"The bill proposes changes to the name of Chapter 2 and Article 89 of the Constitution [of Tatarstan], according to which the title of the post of the highest official of Tatarstan will be "head - rais of the Republic of Tatarstan." In addition to the full name, the possibility of using the abbreviated version - rais of the Republic of Tatarstan," said Khabibulin, Chairman of the State Council Committee on State Building and Local Self-Government of Tatarstan.
He added that incumbent President Rustam Minnikhanov will remain president - since he was "elected as president" - the position with the new name will be given to the winner of the next elections.