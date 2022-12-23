Argentine executioner who lectured in France sentenced to 15 years

Bulgaria is negotiating long-term gas deal with Turkey

Lavrov: Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with Russia

Dmitry Medvedev congratulates President of Azerbaijan on his birthday

Russia and Armenia are considering new joint projects on peaceful uses of atomic energy

Armenian and Artsakh foreign ministers discuss situation with Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin corridor

Japan's inflation rate in November reaches 3.7%, highest since 1981

Lavrov: We learned about Armenian side's refusal to participate in meeting from MFA's press service

North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles

Lavrov: Ministerial meeting in 3+3 format under preparation

Azerbaijani MP provokes clash with Russian peacekeepers

Russia: No reason to delay implementation of agreements to unblock communications in South Caucasus

Macron calls on Lebanon to get rid of its political leadership

French Consul General in Yekaterinburg robbed: Armenian police are investigating

Meeting with representatives of health care sphere takes place in besieged Artsakh

Lavrov: Russia is in favor of unblocking the Lachin corridor as soon as possible

Erdogan doesn't like biased human rights policies of Western countries

Shooting in Paris: 2 people killed

The American Conservative: U.S. Christmas gift to Zelenskyy

President: Armenian authorities must take all measures to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible

Lavrov: Armenia and Azerbaijan should seek opportunities for dialogue and ways to reach peace agreement

UK government threatens to block Scotland's new sex change law

President in Tatarstan wants to be replaced with 'Rais'

Working discussion with heads of Armenian diplomatic missions held in Jermuk

Chile plans to open embassy in Palestine

Major Iranian companies are going to actively develop activity in Armenia

Major technology companies are giving up offices in Europe

11 children are in intensive care and neonatal unit in blockaded Artsakh

Anti-Corruption Appeal Court to be set up in Armenia

Members of Armenian community in Greece organize protest demonstration against genocidal policy of Azerbaijanis

Chinese Ambassador to Armenia: Nagorno-Karabakh children's right to education violated

Armenian MFA: The blockade of Lachin Corridor is pre-planned operation by Azerbaijan

Security Council Secretary: Armenian authorities are working on opening Lachin corridor as soon as possible

Azerbaijani MFA hits back at CoE commissioner's call, advising Mijatović to be unbiased

Head of Verin Shorzha community talks about Azerbaijani shelling

Committee on January 6 accuses Trump of 'multipart conspiracy'

Once-in-a-generation winter storm with temperatures as low as -40 degrees hits U.S.

Jim Patterson calls Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor 'unconscionable'

Britain needs to apply pressure to end blockade of Lachin corridor

Defense Ministry: No threat to lives of servicemen injured in car accident in Syunik province

Spanish Congress adopts statement on Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin corridor

World Medical Association calls for urgent action to help Artsakh residents

Borrell and Bayramov discuss situation in Lachin corridor

Pentagon is considering possibility of training Ukrainian military in Patriot exploitation at U.S. military base

Newspaper: 12.5 kg of gold found in apartment of judge in Armenia

Former U.S. ambassador to Armenia calls on Baku and Ankara

Japan unveils record $867 billion budget, increasing its debt

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister leaves for Moscow for talks

Edmon Marukyan: Baku once again opens fire on peaceful and democratic Armenia

India agrees on $10 billion defense procurement plan

North Korean MFA denies media report on munitions deliveries to Russia

Blinken expresses concern about situation in Syria in phone conversation with Cavusoglu

Spanish lawmakers pass bill allowing children age 14 and older to change their gender

Azerbaijani Armed Forces open fire at Armenian positions in direction of Verin Shorzha

Pasadena officially condemns humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh

Jake Sullivan urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to consider steps that would ease tensions

Man survives 24 hours in water teeming with sharks and crocodiles

Philippine authorities order military to increase its presence in South China Sea

Sweden's economy to enter deeper and longer recession next year

Sanctions may reduce Russian oil exports by 20%

Seoul and Washington consider large-scale joint combat firing

Indian and Chinese military leaders meet in effort to end standoff along disputed border

Is Armenia going to close its airspace for Azeri aircraft?

Artsakh children hold protests in Stepanakert

Cavusoglu: Sweden has taken no specific steps to solve Turkey's security problems

Head of German Finance Ministry says it is necessary to prevent US-EU trade war

Turkey raises minimum wage by 55% due to inflation and cost-of-living crisis

Turkey's Central Bank keeps interest rates at 9%

G7 to allocate $32 billion to Ukraine in 2023

Gold prices may rise to $4,000 an ounce in 2023

Putin: Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine

Pashinyan meets president: There should not have been such a situation in Lachin corridor at all

Putin: Kyiv will soon run out of military reserves

Azerbaijani airline pays over EUR 100,000 for flights through Armenia

Friendship Group with Armenia in Senate of Argentina urges Azerbaijan to open Lachin corridor immediately

Spanish Congress unanimously adopts statement on Azerbaijan's blockade of Lachin corridor

US is threatened by drop in car sales because of too high prices

Artsakh Republic Security Council holds meeting

Russian and Azerbaijani FMs to negotiate in Moscow on December 23

Aliyev appointed his ambassador in Nakhijevan