Security Council Secretary: Armenian authorities are working on opening Lachin corridor as soon as possible

The executive and legislative authorities of Armenia, together with all their partners, are working hard to open the Lachin corridor as soon as possible, Secretary of the National Assembly Armen Grigoryan said at an extraordinary session of the National Assembly on Friday.
According to the Secretary of the Security Council, they are working hard to open the Lachin corridor as soon as possible and to return the corridor to its former status.
"That is, that the transportation of people and goods takes place calmly," Grigoryan said.