Azerbaijani MFA hits back at CoE commissioner's call, advising Mijatović to be unbiased

AzAzerbaijani Foreign Ministry in response to the call of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović on the situation around the Lachin road, burst out a statement, the essence of which is that the statement of the CoE Commissioner is "biased" and "does not reflect the realities on the ground.

"There are no obstacles to the delivery of goods to local residents or the provision of necessary medical services. It is a fact that in recent days several vehicles, including those of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as well as Armenian ambulances, have freely passed through the Lachin road," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry claims. That is, allowing an ambulance to pass is presented as the greatest favor!

"Thus, the Commissioner of the Council of Europe has once again questioned the independence and impartiality of her work. In addition, the statement of the Commissioner does not contribute to peace and calm in the region," they said in the Foreign Ministry, apparently believing that attempts to starve the 120,000 people of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic help peace and calm.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry advised the Commissioner to be impartial as required by her mandate and "refrain from actions and statements that could harm the reputation of the Council of Europe.

In fact, Azerbaijan's membership in the Council of Europe and the rather passive reaction of the Council of Europe to Baku's criminal actions do much damage to the Council of Europe's reputation. It should be noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan "fights back" from the daily, if not hourly calls of the foreign ministries, parliaments of the world and international organizations to immediately unblock the Lachin corridor with similar statements.



