Members of Armenian community in Greece organize protest demonstration against genocidal policy of Azerbaijanis
Members of Armenian community in Greece organize protest demonstration against genocidal policy of Azerbaijanis
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A protest demonstration against the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan was held in front of the European Council central office in Athens (near the Greek Parliament) on Wednesday. It was organized by Armenian National Committee of Greece and the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Youth Union.

ARF Dashnaktsutyun's office told NEWS.am that a large number of our compatriots were accompanied by church representatives, members of the National Authority, members of the Greek Blue Cross, and others.

The protesters carried flags of Artsakh and Armenia and posters; they expressed their protest against the Azerbaijani policy of blocking Artsakh, whose indigenous population faces a serious humanitarian disaster.

Representatives of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Youth Union demanded on behalf of the protesters to directly intervene with European instances to open the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor connecting Artsakh and Armenia, as well as create tools to protect the indigenous Armenian people of Artsakh from Azerbaijani genocidal provocations. The demands of the Greek Armenians were handed over in writing to the delegation of the European Council.

The participants recreated the word "SOS" with lanterns as a call to save the people of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
