North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles

North Korea has launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korea's military said, Reuters reported.
South Korea's military recorded missile launches from North Korea's metropolitan region around 4:32 p.m., according to a statement from Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The South Korean military is said to have stepped up its surveillance position and maintain readiness in close cooperation with the United States.
On Tuesday, the U.S. launched nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth aircraft near the Korean Peninsula for joint exercises with South Korean combat aircraft. South Korea's Defense Ministry said the drills are part of a bilateral agreement to increase the U.S. commitment to defend its Asian ally with all available military assets, including nuclear weapons.