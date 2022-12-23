Anti-Corruption Appeal Court to be set up in Armenia

The main purpose of the amendments is to establish the Anti-Corruption Appeals Court in Armenia, Armenuhi Harutyunyan, Armenian Deputy Minister of Justice, said on Friday.
The Deputy Minister noted that there is no increase in the number of judges for the implementation of this provision.
"Judges, who are already involved in various corruption cases, will work in the mentioned court," Harutyunyan said.
In order to reduce the workload of the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, the amendments provide for its possible division.
"This court will be divided into civil and criminal courts," explained the representative of the Government.
Besides, the presidents of the courts will be given new powers. This will create an opportunity for the HCC to monitor for court cases within a "reasonable time".
The legislative initiative offers solutions for other problems of the sphere. In particular, it is about reduction of courts' workload and simplification of procedures.