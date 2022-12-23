Working discussion with heads of Armenian diplomatic missions held in Jermuk

On December 20-21, a working discussion was held in Jermuk with the participation of heads of Armenian diplomatic missions led by the Armenian Foreign Minister and senior staff of the Armenian Foreign Ministry's Central Apparatus.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the participants of the event on Tuesday, the Armenian MFA press service informed NEWS.am. Pashinyan spoke about Armenia's foreign policy priorities, challenges and opportunities to confront them, as well as expectations from diplomats under current circumstances. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers answered the questions of those present.
Afterwards, led by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the high-ranking diplomats discussed details of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, settlement of the Karabakh issue, Azerbaijan's blocking of the Lachin corridor, border security and demarcation, unblocking of economic and transport infrastructure in the region, normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, as well as other issues related to the foreign policy priorities of Armenia.