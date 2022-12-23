Erdogan doesn't like biased human rights policies of Western countries

Turkish President Recep Erdogan does not like the biased human rights policies of Western countries.
According to him, countries that are unable to recognize the legacy of their colonial past while trying to teach Turkey about human rights and the rule of law.
Those who, at the slightest threat to their own security, destroy everything in their path, while arguing about the effectiveness of the legal system and the justice of Turkey. Those who see nothing wrong in supporting bloody terrorist organizations in various countries of the world try to lecture us on human rights, he said.
He lamented that U.S. law enforcement agencies have not yet knocked on the doors of the villa of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Erdoğan considers the organizer of the 2016 coup attempt. Gulen has lived in Pennsylvania for more than 15 years.
The Turkish president has once again lashed out at Greece, accusing it of "violating" the norms of international humanitarian law. "Greece's lawlessness toward migrants has reached an appalling scale," Erdogan said.