Shooting in Paris: 2 people killed

A shooting in Paris has left two people dead. According to The Local, a man in his early 70s opened fire in the fashionable 10th arrondissement of the French capital.
He was arrested at the scene and police also seized the weapon he used.
Several people were injured, but no details about the severity of their injuries were reported. According to some reports, six people were injured.
French media reported that the shooting occurred at a Kurdish cultural center on Engien Street.
A store owner in the area told AFP she heard seven or eight shots on Angien Street in the 10th arrondissement.