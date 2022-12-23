News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Meeting with representatives of health care sphere takes place in besieged Artsakh
Meeting with representatives of health care sphere takes place in besieged Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The newly appointed Minister of Health of Artsakh Samvel Avetisyan convened a working meeting with the executive directors of medical institutions subordinated to the ministry.

The working meeting focused on the implementation of health care functions, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Executive directors presented the work done, as well as exchanged views on future plans.

Avetisyan instructed the latter to present their observations on the existing problems and solutions in a short period of time. He also noted that it is necessary to work as a team especially now because the existing problems and challenges can be overcome only through teamwork.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with Russia
Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with the Russian Federation...
 Armenian and Artsakh foreign ministers discuss situation with Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin corridor
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Friday...
 Lavrov: We learned about Armenian side's refusal to participate in meeting from MFA's press service
Jeyhun Bayramov set out the Azerbaijani side's vision of the situation in great detail...
 Azerbaijani MP provokes clash with Russian peacekeepers
Considering that Azerbaijan is under dictatorship, and that the "elected representatives of the people...
 Lavrov: Russia is in favor of unblocking the Lachin corridor as soon as possible
"We confirmed that Russian peacekeepers are working literally hourly....
 President: Armenian authorities must take all measures to unblock Lachin corridor as soon as possible
The Armenian authorities must take all necessary steps to unblock the Lachin corridor...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos