Meeting with representatives of health care sphere takes place in besieged Artsakh

The newly appointed Minister of Health of Artsakh Samvel Avetisyan convened a working meeting with the executive directors of medical institutions subordinated to the ministry.
The working meeting focused on the implementation of health care functions, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Executive directors presented the work done, as well as exchanged views on future plans.
Avetisyan instructed the latter to present their observations on the existing problems and solutions in a short period of time. He also noted that it is necessary to work as a team especially now because the existing problems and challenges can be overcome only through teamwork.