News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Russia: No reason to delay implementation of agreements to unblock communications in South Caucasus
Russia: No reason to delay implementation of agreements to unblock communications in South Caucasus
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


There is no reason to delay the practical implementation of agreements to unblock communications in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.

"The discussion was supposed to be between my two colleagues (Armenia and Azerbaijan - ed.) the problem of the peace treaty.

"We were ready to facilitate this discussion.

"Nevertheless, today we touched upon the topic of the peace treaty. We believe that everything must be done to bring the positions of the sides closer.

"At a certain stage, it seemed that the initial Azerbaijani proposals, which were positively received by the Armenian side, will create a basis for the elaboration of a relevant legal document, and the need for Russia's assistance to the negotiation process is recognized by our friends. Moreover, this need is fixed in the trilateral statement on the results of the summit of the leaders of the three countries in Sochi on October 31 this year," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Ministerial meeting in 3+3 format under preparation  
We have a common understanding that we do not take off the agenda...
 Foreign Ministry: Armenia refuses to meet in Moscow over Lachin corridor situation
A meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers had been scheduled for December 23...
 Shoigu: Russia needs to ensure the preservation of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria
The Russian groups of troops remain the main guarantor of peace in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh...
 When is last time Red Cross visited Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan?
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross last visited Armenian captives in Azerbaijan in November...
 Artsakh Defense Army did not open fire at Azerbaijani positions
The Artsakh MOD informed...
 Pashinyan: Azerbaijan still refuses to return at least 33 detainees to Armenia
It grossly violates point 8 of the tripartite statement, the premier said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos