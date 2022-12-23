Russia: No reason to delay implementation of agreements to unblock communications in South Caucasus

There is no reason to delay the practical implementation of agreements to unblock communications in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.
"The discussion was supposed to be between my two colleagues (Armenia and Azerbaijan - ed.) the problem of the peace treaty.
"We were ready to facilitate this discussion.
"Nevertheless, today we touched upon the topic of the peace treaty. We believe that everything must be done to bring the positions of the sides closer.
"At a certain stage, it seemed that the initial Azerbaijani proposals, which were positively received by the Armenian side, will create a basis for the elaboration of a relevant legal document, and the need for Russia's assistance to the negotiation process is recognized by our friends. Moreover, this need is fixed in the trilateral statement on the results of the summit of the leaders of the three countries in Sochi on October 31 this year," he said.