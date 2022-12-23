News
Azerbaijani MP provokes clash with Russian peacekeepers
Azerbaijani MP provokes clash with Russian peacekeepers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani MP Jeyhun Mammadov provokes a clash with Russian peacekeepers.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, Mammadov said the following: "If according to international legislation the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan, then it is time for Azerbaijani state structures to take control of this territory."

Considering that Azerbaijan is under dictatorship, and that the "elected representatives of the people" say only what the authorities want to hear, it can be regarded as a direct order.
