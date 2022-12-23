News
Lavrov: Ministerial meeting in 3+3 format under preparation  
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics


A ministerial meeting in the 3+3 format is being prepared, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this after a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
"There is another topic attached to the issues of the South Caucasus.
"At one time, almost two years ago, the President of Azerbaijan came up with an initiative to form a process that would involve the three countries of the South Caucasus and their neighbors - Russia, Turkey and Iran.
"The so-called 3+3 group. There was a meeting in this format, although the Georgian colleagues did not participate, but the door is always open for them.
"This is the general opinion of all the other participants in this format. And today we are already preparing a meeting at the ministerial level. There is an understanding about the advisability of such a contact. We are agreeing on dates and specific places where such a meeting could take place.
"I hope it won't take too much time to agree on these organizational issues," he said, adding that the meeting was "very useful.
"We have a common understanding that we do not take off the agenda and the trilateral contact with the participation of our Armenian colleague. We confirmed our readiness to host our friends in Moscow. The topic of the peace treaty requires constant attention, and the more often we contribute to the advancement of the negotiation process, the sooner the issues that are of concern now will be resolved," he said.
