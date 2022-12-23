Lavrov: We learned about Armenian side's refusal to participate in meeting from MFA's press service

Russia has already regretted that their agreement on the trilateral meeting in Moscow was not kept and Armenian colleagues refused to come, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after his meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.

"Well, we as well as we've learned about this refusal from the press service reports. We did not use any of the diplomatic channels that are usually used in such cases. Well, that's pretty much the decision of the Armenian side.

No treaty, no agreement, let alone an agreement adopted as a result of a war, a conflict that lasted for decades, is implemented one hundred percent at once. One way or another, each side of this or that agreement is always in violation.

These violations are usually dealt with by peacekeepers. There is also such a provision in the Karabakh agreements... Incidents happen all the time.

Regularly. And one by one, the sides speak about them, our peacekeepers try to deal with them as quickly as possible, in full accordance with their mandate, trying to propose concrete solutions. There were such examples in September when we had to negotiate the withdrawal of heavy weapons from territory that was not on either side of the line of contact at the time of the cessation of hostilities and much more.

But the most important thing I want to say is that these incidents, which are inevitable in any conflict, and which must be dealt with quickly, will continue even longer, even more if every time after any incident one of the sides rejects the agreed rounds of negotiations. That has never done anyone any good. And even in terms of conveying their position to the international community, here too our Armenian colleague lost...

Jeyhun Bayramov set out the Azerbaijani side's vision of the situation in great detail... If our Armenian colleague Ararat Mirzoyan had confirmed his participation, had implemented the agreement, he would have had the same opportunity and then the international community could have made conclusions. But once again I emphasize that the method by which we were all informed about the non-participation of the Armenian side in today's event, it certainly raises questions," Lavrov said.