IAEA: Agency is preparing for the permanent placement of experts at 4 Ukrainian nuclear power plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the organization is preparing for the permanent deployment of experts at four Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including in Chernobyl.
The IAEA is preparing for the permanent deployment of IAEA teams at four other Ukrainian nuclear facilities - Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukraine nuclear power plants (NPPs), as well as at the Chernobyl site, as agreed last week by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the statement said.
The missions will aim to provide technical support and assistance as needed to help maintain a high level of nuclear and physical safety, the organization added.
Grossi said earlier that the safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant only needs to be secured to prevent a nuclear incident.