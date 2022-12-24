Archaeologists find traces of primitive man near Arctic Circle

Archaeologists from the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences found traces of primitive man near the Arctic Circle - in the lower reaches of the Ob River. This is the northernmost point in Western Siberia where ancient evidence of Homo sapiens culture was found.
These materials are dated from 45 to 40 thousand years - this is the oldest known to date traces of human penetration almost to the Arctic Circle, said researcher Mikhail Shunkov.
He clarified that the findings were made at 65 degrees north latitude, while the polar circle passes through the 66th latitude. The data obtained allow us to conclude about the high adaptive capacity of ancient man.
Studies were conducted at the Kushevat monument in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. Scientists also found reindeer bones with traces of cutting with stone tools.