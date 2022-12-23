Shooting in Paris: Kurds accused Turkey of organizing the shooting

Representatives of the Kurdish community in Paris believe Turkey is behind the shooting in the French capital, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the scene.
"The shooting happened in a Kurdish cultural center. This is clearly an attack directed against the Kurds. We believe Turkey and Erdogan are behind it," a representative of the Kurdish community told the agency.
Dozens of Kurds have gathered outside the scene of the shooting, which is cordoned off by police. They all chanted anti-Turkish slogans. The community representatives organized a spontaneous rally.
"Three Kurds were killed in the shooting. The Kurdish cultural center, where the attack took place, was not guarded in any way, anyone could get in," the source said.
Today a 69-year-old man opened fire in the street in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. The man has been arrested and his motives are still unknown. According to Agence France-Presse, the attacker is French and is known to police for two attempted murders in 2016 and 2021.
According to the latest reports, three people were killed in the shooting, two of the victims are in serious condition and two others are in moderate condition. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the intentional killing.