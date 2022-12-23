News
Zatulin: Russia has a very difficult task in Lachin corridor, which Pashinyan does not facilitate in any way
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Decisive actions to unblock the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh can lead to bloodshed, and statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the actual inaction of Russian peacekeepers do not make Moscow's task of resolving the crisis any easier, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Konstantin Zatulin (United Russia) told Vedomosti.

 "This action by Azerbaijan, of course, compromises Russia's peacekeeping mission. But so far the mandate of the peacekeepers has not been agreed. They were introduced urgently. And the mandate is deliberately not agreed, mostly at the initiative of Azerbaijan. It is clear that decisive action to unblock the Lachin corridor could lead to bloodshed, which we [Russia] want to avoid. We have a very difficult task, which Mr. Pashinyan is not facilitating in any way," Zatulin said.

In October, the Armenian authorities called his visit to the country undesirable.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
