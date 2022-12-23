Kurdish Democratic Council in France calls Paris shooting a terrorist attack

The Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) has called the Paris shooting that killed three Kurdish activists a terrorist attack.
This Friday, December 23, 2022, a gunman committed an act of terrorism against our headquarters in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. The Kurdish Democratic Council in France categorically condemns this despicable attack, which was carried out after numerous threats from Turkey, the council said in a statement.
The Kurdish council confirmed that the victims were three Kurdish activists.
A 69-year-old man opened fire in the street in the 10th arrondissement of Paris on Friday, he was detained and his motives are unknown. According to Agence France-Presse, he is French by nationality and is known to police for two attempted murders, in 2016 and 2021.
According to the latest reports, three people were killed in the shooting, two of the victims are in serious condition and two others are in moderate condition. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the attempted murder.