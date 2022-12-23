News
European Council proposes to suspend Russia's membership in the UN Council
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of the European Council Charles Michel proposed to establish a mechanism for suspending Russia's membership in the UN Security Council. He stated this need in an interview with the RTVi TV channel.

Michel notes that at present this is impossible, otherwise the very concept of security of the organization would be in a dead-lock.

According to the president of the Council of Europe, Russia has violated the international law. And if a permanent member of the UN Security Council did it, then, he is sure, there is a flaw in the national document. However, even before the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, the concept of security of the organization severely malfunctioned and had many difficulties in the issue of functioning when solving major international problems, Michel emphasized. He believes that sooner or later the UN will have to be reformed in order to better take into account the balance of the modern world order.
