News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian Foreign Minister has phone talk with French OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairman
Armenian Foreign Minister has phone talk with French OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairman
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with the French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,  Brice Roquefeuil. The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The sides discussed the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as issues of the Karabakh settlement.

The minister briefed the French diplomat on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.

Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan's actions are aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis, as well as ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian Foreign Minister underscored that the international community must take effective measures. The international community must compel Azerbaijan to fully comply with the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and unconditionally unblock the Lachin corridor. Mirzoyan noted the importance of sending an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor to assess the current humanitarian situation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zatulin: Russia has a very difficult task in Lachin corridor, which Pashinyan does not facilitate in any way
We have a very difficult task, which Mr. Pashinyan…
 Armenian FM has phone talks with US Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation…
 Lavrov answers to Pashinyan: Before making such impromptu statements in the morning, some consultations should be held
Sergey Lavrov noted that there are reproaches about their contingent...
 Lavrov: Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with Russia
Ruben Vardanyan has nothing to do with the Russian Federation...
 Armenian and Artsakh foreign ministers discuss situation with Nagorno-Karabakh and Lachin corridor
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Friday...
 Lavrov: We learned about Armenian side's refusal to participate in meeting from MFA's press service
Jeyhun Bayramov set out the Azerbaijani side's vision of the situation in great detail...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos