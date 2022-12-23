Armenian Foreign Minister has phone talk with French OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairman

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with the French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Brice Roquefeuil. The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The sides discussed the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, as well as issues of the Karabakh settlement.
The minister briefed the French diplomat on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.
Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan's actions are aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis, as well as ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian Foreign Minister underscored that the international community must take effective measures. The international community must compel Azerbaijan to fully comply with the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and unconditionally unblock the Lachin corridor. Mirzoyan noted the importance of sending an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor to assess the current humanitarian situation.