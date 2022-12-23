News
Biden signs US defense budget for 2023
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law the nation's fiscal year 2023 defense budget of about $850 billion, the White House said.

The defense budget increases appropriations to a record $847.3 billion from $778 billion last year. Ten billion dollars is allocated for military aid to Taiwan and $800 million to Ukraine. Another six billion dollars will go to deterring Russia in Europe.

The multi-page document prescribes seeking Russia's exclusion from a number of international organizations, including the G20, imposing sanctions for engaging in foreign currency transactions with Russia, and prohibiting the exchange of missile defense information with the Russian side.
