Jeyhun Bayramov comments on Pashinyan's new peace proposals

Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are constantly working on proposals and present them to each other, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, commenting on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement yesterday that Armenia has submitted proposals on a peace treaty to Azerbaijan.

"It is difficult to answer whether the document satisfies us, and that would be wrong. Naturally, the process is not easy, complicated.

"The positions of the parties differ in many cases, and so the proposals must be discussed in several stages. As a result of these discussions you can more clearly express your position to the other side and understand better the position of the other side.

"Yesterday the Armenian Prime Minister said that he is ready to sign the agreement under the conditions presented by them. But we understand that this is not the way contracts are signed. If we proceed from that logic, we were ready to sign an agreement under our conditions in Geneva on October 2," the FM noted.

He also commented on the situation around the Lachin road, noting that the information replicated by Armenia about the alleged blockade of it does not correspond to reality. "This is easily refuted by numerous facts. There are also numerous confirmations when ambulances and Red Cross vehicles calmly move along the road in both directions," he noted.

Bayramov added that the "eco-activists" oppose the plundering of Azerbaijan's resources. "They have no goal to prevent the passage of cargoes, goods, vehicles. But we can see the tension of the situation in order to create the appearance of a crisis. We believe that this has no basis whatsoever," he added.







