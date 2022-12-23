Clashes between Kurds and law enforcers intensified in Paris

The clashes between Kurds and law enforcers in Paris intensified, police used stun grenades, RIA Novosti reports from the scene.
Earlier, several dozen Kurds gathered outside the scene of the shooting, cordoned off by police in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. They blamed Turkey for the incident. A spokesman for the Kurdish community told RIA Novosti that three Kurds were killed in the shooting. The Kurdish community's spokesman told RIA Novosti that three Kurds were killed in the shooting.
Later, a spontaneous rally of the Kurdish community turned into clashes with police. Law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Protesters began rioting, burning trash garbage cans, and throwing stones and bottles at the police. In response, police repeatedly used tear gas and then stun grenades. The clashes intensified.
On Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire in the street in the 10th arrondissement of Paris; he was detained, his motives unknown. He is French by nationality and is known to police for two attempted murders, in 2016 and 2021, according to Agence France-Presse. According to the latest reports, three people were killed in the shooting, two of the victims are in serious condition and two others are in moderate condition. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the attempted murder.