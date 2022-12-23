News
Friday
December 23
Five police officers injured in clashes in Paris
Five police officers were injured in clashes with Kurds after a shooting in Paris that killed three Kurdish activists, BFMTV reported, citing a law enforcement source.

"Kurdish representatives began throwing incendiary mixtures in the direction of law enforcement. Five police officers were wounded and there was one arrest," the channel reported.

On Friday, a 69-year-old man opened fire in a street near a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement of Paris; he has been detained and his motives are unknown. According to the latest reports, three people were killed in the shooting, two of the victims are in critical condition and two others are in moderate condition. The victims, two men and one woman, belonged to the Kurdish community in Paris, the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F) said. The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the intentional killing.

Police are currently conducting searches of the attacker's home.
