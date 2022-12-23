40 cars collided on expressway in Czech Republic

A massive car accident occurred on Friday in the Czech Republic on an expressway leading from Prague to the east of the republic.
As a result, 40 cars were damaged and there were people injured, the ČTK news agency reported.
The accident happened near the city of Brno in the southeast of the Czech Republic. As many as 38 cars and two trucks collided between 170 and 180 km to the east of Prague. It is known about two wounded. The traffic on the highway has been temporarily stopped.
Mass car accident happened in the conditions of dense fog. Its circumstances are being investigated by the police.