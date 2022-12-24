News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Stoltenberg: Russia is using the conflict freeze for a new offensive on Ukraine
Stoltenberg: Russia is using the conflict freeze for a new offensive on Ukraine

North Atlantic Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russia is not going to retreat and will use the temporary lull in active hostilities in Ukraine for a new offensive, the Financial Times reports.

According to him, Kyiv proposed a peace plan, but Moscow did not accept such an initiative. Ukraine offered to withdraw troops by Christmas. Stoltenberg believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no desire to make real peace.

He added that the Russian side wants to freeze the conflict to allow its armed forces to regroup, rearm and try to launch a new offensive.

Putin started the war. He can end it today by leaving Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos