Tatoyan: Azerbaijan needs Artsakh without Armenians
Tatoyan: Azerbaijan needs Artsakh without Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The Azerbaijani authorities are leading Artsakh to de-Armenization, annihilation of the indigenous population of Artsakh and complete isolation of 120,000 peaceful residents from the outside world, Former Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"It's already the 12th day because of the blockade of Artsakh, pharmacies are running out of medicine, people are deprived of vital necessities, food.

The Azerbaijani authorities are leading Artsakh to de-Armenianization, extermination of the indigenous population of Artsakh, complete isolation of 120 thousand civilians from the outside world.

This is an integral part of Azerbaijan's anti-Armenian policy. This time they simply changed their methods and implement their policy through people who call themselves environmentalists, but are financed by the state. Azerbaijan's goal is to create a sense of despair and hopelessness among the people of Artsakh, which will force people to leave Artsakh, according to the Azerbaijani plan.

Yes, Azerbaijan needs Artsakh without Armenians. We must do everything in our power to thwart the Azerbaijani authorities' plan," he said.
