US congressmen approve draft budget for 2023 with a $44.9 billion aid package for Kyiv

The U.S. House of Representatives after the Senate on Friday approved a draft budget for the fiscal year 2023 (ends September 30) of about $ 1.7 trillion, it provides for $ 44.9 billion in aid to Kyiv, C-SPAN reported.
The total amount of spending provided by this budget will be higher than in 2022, when the figure was set at $1.52 trillion. Most of the funds - about $858 billion - will go on defense, for non-defense spending allocated about $722 billion. In the U.S. budget for this year for the defense was envisaged by about 10% less (about $782 billion).
Washington plans to allocate $44.9 billion for urgent support of Ukraine and also NATO allies. Part of the funds is intended for training of the Ukrainian military and replenishment of stocks of weapons, transferred to Kyiv. At the same time, in the budget for this year, the total support of Ukraine was envisaged at the level of $13.6 billion.