Spain arrests FBI's most wanted criminal

Spanish police have arrested one of the U.S. FBI's ten most wanted criminals, Sky News reported.
Michael James Pratt, 40, from New Zealand, who is wanted in the U.S. on charges of sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and indecent photographing of children, was detained at a hotel in Madrid. In addition, he is accused of receiving illegal proceeds. Specifically, he earned more than $17 million for his alleged crimes.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the man was involved in the production of pornography and involved minors and young women through deception. It is specified that Pratt and his accomplices offered jobs online as clothing models. It is alleged that he bribed women to convince the victims that the recorded material was not to be published, but the content was still posted on pornographic sites.