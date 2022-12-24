Zurabyan: Why haven't Armenian authorities achieved UN Security Council resolution on Lachin corridor?

Given that there was a consensus among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council that the blockade of the Lachin corridor should be immediately terminated, the representative of Armenia should have achieved a resolution, which would have been a serious document, Levon Zurabyan, deputy chairman of the Armenian National Congress, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his assessment, this would have turned the Lachin corridor issue into an element of international law, which would have had an important impact in the long run: it would have been possible to refer to the only real binding international document.

"But the Armenian authorities, for some reason, did not go for it. So far there has been no answer to the question of why this was not done. The reason may be the weak professionalism of the authorities, which is not far from the truth. The reason may also be that the authorities came to an agreement with certain countries, and these countries said that such pressure would be too much for Azerbaijan, perhaps promising to solve the issue differently. But we still don't see any solutions, so I am inclined towards the first version," Zurabyan noted.

He believes that there are levers that the international community can use against Azerbaijan and Russia, and the U.S. and European countries have them.

The Deputy Chairman of the Armenian National Congress explained that the West could threaten with economic sanctions and refusal of contracts with Azerbaijan, but this does not happen because there are deeper interests, as the West is looking for alternative partners on the energy market.

"Russia, in turn, is unwilling and unable to go to a tough confrontation with Azerbaijan, because Russia understands that this may lead to a military clash. And this will lead to a conflict with Turkey, which is important for Russia today against the background of the events in Ukraine.

We can be dissatisfied with both Russia and the West, but it is important to understand the reasons why we have no ally in the world and no force that is ready to solve with us those issues concerning our national issues. These are the results of the inadequate policies of the authorities. Having serious credibility, Pashinyan could have gone for serious solutions without war from a position of strength.

He could have given five districts and deployed peacekeepers there. In that case, in terms of security, the situation would have been more favorable for us than now," Zurabyan added.