BFMTV: French defense minister will visit Ukraine on December 28

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has scheduled a December 28 visit to Ukraine, where talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov are to take place, BFMTV reported, citing the country's defense ministry.
The head of the French department will testify to the Ukrainian authorities support of France and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.