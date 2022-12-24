News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
BFMTV: French defense minister will visit Ukraine on December 28
BFMTV: French defense minister will visit Ukraine on December 28
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu has scheduled a December 28 visit to Ukraine, where talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Alexei Reznikov are to take place, BFMTV reported, citing the country's defense ministry.

Sebastien Lecornu, the French defense minister, will travel to Ukraine on December 28, where he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, the channel reported.

The head of the French department will testify to the Ukrainian authorities support of France and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos