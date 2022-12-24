Telegraph: Britain will increase the size of the military budget amid the conflict in Ukraine

The British government intends to increase the size of the military budget amid the conflict in Ukraine to prevent a reduction in the real level of investment in the defense sector due to high inflation, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing sources.
According to their information, the UK Ministry of Finance has agreed with the arguments of Defense Minister Ben Wallace on the inadmissibility of cutting real military spending. It is expected that Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt will make a corresponding announcement in the spring of 2023 when presenting the budget for the next fiscal year (begins on April 1). Analysts estimate that to avoid cuts in real military spending, the Defense Department's 2024-2025 budget should increase by at least £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) - from £48.6 billion ($58.6 billion) to £50.1 billion ($60.4 billion) annually.