Fire in Russian nursing home: 20 people died

The number of victims of a fire in a private nursing home in Kemerovo has risen, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told RIA Novosti.
"According to the latest data, 20 people died," the agency said.
Two more were burned and are in serious condition. A total of six victims were treated, the regional Center for Disaster Medicine said.
Rescuers have completed the removal of debris at the scene of the fire.
Governor Sergei Tsivilev instructed to check all nursing homes in the Kemerovo region - especially private ones - within a week.